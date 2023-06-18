Plano celebrates third annual Juneteenth celebration
Held Saturday at Emily G. Johns School
Juneteenth commemorates the day when the last enslaved people in the country were informed of their freedom. On June 19, 1865, Union Army General Gordon Granger declared freedom for those enslaved in Texas, enforcing President Abraham Lincoln’s Jan. 1, 1863, Emancipation Proclamation.
In February 2021, Plano made history by becoming the first community in Illinois to adopt Juneteenth as an official holiday. Later that year, Juneteenth became a state and federal holiday.