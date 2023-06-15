Oswego police reports / June 9-15, 2023

Information in the June 9 to 15, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Erskine E. Williams, 39, of Maywood, for driving with a revoked license after a traffic stop at 10:55 p.m. June 12 in the 1500 block of Douglas Road.

Motorist cited, released

Oswego police ticketed Carmen Marquez, 30, of the 700 block of Liberty Street, Aurora, with driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 9:15 a.m. June 12 on Fernwood Road at Sonora Road in Boulder Hill.

Retail theft attempt reported

An unknown man attempted to return an item valued at $524 to a store at 11:38 a.m. June 9 in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police said the man had not paid for the merchandise and left the store before police were notified. Police said the merchandise was recovered and they are investigating.

Theft report taken

Oswego police took a retail theft report at 5:36 p.m. July 9 at a store in the 0-10 block of East Merchants Drive. Police said they are investigating.

Aurora man cited

Oswego police ticketed Keen P. Cabrera, 50, of the 200 block of East Downer Place, Aurora, with driving without a valid license at 8:27 p.m. June 10 on Route 34 at Boulder Hill Pass.

ID theft report taken

Oswego police are investigating an identity theft report they took at 10:47 a.m. June 9 in the 400 block of Arboretum Way. Police said someone opened a utility account in the victim’s name.