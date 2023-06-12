Girls Volleyball: Yorkville Christian hires Oswego grad Alyssa Ferchen as new head coach

Yorkville Christian has hired Alyssa Ferchen to be its new girls volleyball coach, the school announced in a press release.
Ferchen is a 2020 graduate of Eastern Illinois University and earned her Masters Degree from St. Francis in 2023. She played volleyball at Oswego High School and club at Eastern Illinois. Her most recent coaching opportunity was at Sports Performance in Aurora.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to coach varsity girls volleyball at Yorkville Christian High School,” Ferchen said in a statement. “I am an experienced volleyball player and extremely passionate about the game. I believe that I can offer the athletes a positive, Christian role model, a competitive edge, and a love for the game. It is my job to develop a cohesive team environment for the athletes and give them the best possible opportunity for success during the season.”