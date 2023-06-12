Gil Morrison Memorial Scholarship winners announced

Gil Morrison Memorial Scholarships were presented to Hailey Erickson and Cadence Goldstein during Sandwich High School Senior Awards Night on Wednesday, May 17.

Gil Morrison, whom the scholarship honors, was in education for 34 years at Sandwich schools and as the DeKalb County Regional Superintendent. He coached sports and speech team, directed plays, as well as taught Language Arts, Social Studies, and the Challenge Program in District 430.

The eight educators who make up the committee, as well as the Morrison family, look forward to awarding this annual scholarship in the coming years. Consider helping by donating to the Gil Morrison Memorial Scholarship Fund at gofundme.com/gil-morrison-memorial-scholarship. Also, visit facebook.com/GilMorrisonScholarship for information on the upcoming fundraiser, “The Wizard of Oz,” presented Nov. 10 to 12 at the Sandwich Opera House.