Plano to host third annual Juneteenth celebration ‘for all of us to come together’

Plano 2nd Ward Alderman Jamal Williams is proud of the fact that in February 2021, Plano made history by becoming the first community in Illinois to adopt Juneteenth as an official holiday.

Later that year, Juneteenth became a state and federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day when the last enslaved people in the country were informed of their freedom.

“This celebration is for all of us to come together and recognize history in the city of Plano.” — Plano 2nd Ward Alderman and event organizer Jamal Williams

On June 19, 1865, Union Army General Gordon Granger declared freedom for those enslaved in Texas, enforcing President Abraham Lincoln’s Jan. 1, 1863, Emancipation Proclamation.

Plano’s third annual Juneteenth celebration will take place June 17 at Emily G. Johns School, 430 Mitchell Drive. (Provided by Jamal Williams)

Plano’s third annual Juneteenth celebration will take place June 17 at Emily G. Johns School, 430 Mitchell Drive. Williams, who organizes the event, views it as a way to bring the community together.

“This event is not just an African-American event,” he said. “It’s historic in nature because Plano is the only city in the state of Illinois that can celebrate being the first to recognize it. And we also want to celebrate those who have been marginalized for a long period of time. This celebration is for all of us to come together and recognize history in the city of Plano.”

New this year is a 2.2 mile Freedom March from Plano City Hall to the festival site. The march recognizes the efforts of Texas native Opal Lee, who would campaign for decades to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. She promoted the idea by leading 2.5 miles walks each year, representing the 2.5 years it took for news of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach Texas.

“She is known as the grandmother of Juneteenth,” Williams said. “We wanted to make sure we highlighted the history on things that went into Juneteenth. A lot of people didn’t know how this came into fruition.”

The Freedom March will start at 10 a.m. To sign up for the march, send an email to juneteenth.planoil@gmail.com.

A choir will open the event at noon with the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” just one of many activities that will take place. At 3:30 p.m., Plano High School student Shakira Galloway will deliver the spoken word piece “America’s Chokehold.”

“To hear from a kids’ perspective, our next generation, is powerful,” Williams said. “She brought people to tears last year with her piece.”

In addition, the Yorkville Stepping Foxes will perform at 1 p.m. The group also performed last year.

Another new addition this year, the Chicago-based Muntu Dance Theatre, will perform authentic and progressive interpretations of contemporary and ancient African and African-American dance, music, and folklore at 4:30 p.m. The E-Minor R&B band will perform at 6:30 p.m.

“We have an action packed day,” Williams said. “And at the end of the day, after all that, we’re going to celebrate again with fireworks. It’s a great way to end the event and it’s a great way for the community to come together.”

This is the second year the day will conclude with a fireworks show. The show is set to start at 8:30 p.m.

More information is available at the event’s website, juneteenthplanoil.com.