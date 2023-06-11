Softball: Yorkville loses Class 4A final to Marist, celebrates ‘making history’

PEORIA – Madi Reeves broke down in tears as she walked off the high school pitching circle for the final time, engulfed by Yorkville teammates pouring out of the dugout.
Fittingly, after a strikeout.
Reeves emptied the tank over two days in the Foxes’ first state tournament appearance. The senior pitcher and Miami of Ohio recruit threw 171 pitches in an epic 13-inning semifinal win Friday. Without a blink, Reeves was back out for Saturday’s state championship game.
“I would have done anything for this team,” Reeves said.
[ Photos: Yorkville vs. Marist ]
A storybook ending was not in the cards. Marist’s powerhouse lineup, which smashed a state record 93 homers this season, broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning.
But Reeves finished her career off with two shutout innings, and back-to-back strikeouts to her final two batters in Yorkville’s eventual 9-1 loss to Marist in the Class 4A final at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
Her five strikeouts Saturday gave Reeves 936 for her career, in three seasons.
“She just gave us everything she could,” Yorkville coach Jory Regnier said. “She pitched two full games yesterday. We did everything we could to prepare her body. There was never a doubt that she was going to be on the mound today, whether we thought it was. There were a lot of moments in that game, it was like, ‘Are you still healthy,’ she said ‘Yes, I want to be out there, I want to finish.’”
Reeves did what she could to make a Saturday start possible. She popped Ibuprofen, iced her arm. But the command of her rise ball was not pinpoint.
Marist (37-2), which won its fourth state title in the program’s seventh state appearance since 2012, would have been no walk in the park even on full rest. The RedHawks run-ruled Barrington 10-0 in Friday’s state semifinal. Northwestern recruit Isabel Cunnea, who hit her 23rd homer Friday, doubled as part of Marist’s six-run fourth.
Small solace, Reeves kept the RedHawks in the park Saturday.
“I knew yesterday was going to take a toll on me, either way. I just had to prepare how I could,” Reeves said. “Today was a sacrifice from yesterday.”
The Foxes (36-3), playing in their first state final, hardly looked the part at game’s start.
Kenzie Sweeney drilled a double to left-center to lead off the game, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 Yorkville lead right off the bat.
Kayla Kersting followed with a walk, and Kaitlyn Roberts reached on a bunt single.
“It was a really nice start,” Roberts said. “We knew this was our last game. No matter what we were ready to play. We left all our hearts on that field.”
Marist pitcher Gianna Hillegonds, though, escaped the inning without further damage. Marist tied it in the bottom half on a two-out Eileen Donahue single, and scored two more runs in the second.
And then the floodgates opened in the fourth.
“Rise balls are one of Madi’s go-to pitches and when it’s not lifting she maybe doesn’t have the energy, that’s where the deficit was today,” Regnier said. “We had to take that pitch out and use other pitches. And they were battling. It was really that one big inning, things kind of compiled.”
But Regnier’s Foxes kept coming.
Yorkville put runners on base in all but one inning. Roberts reached base three times with two singles, and Abby Pool was on base twice.
“We came out with energy – we put it all out there,” Regnier said. “We fought, we got runners on until the end. We were putting pressure on all the time. We asked the girls to leave it on the field, and they did.”
Made history, too.
Yorkville’s senior class, losing their freshman year to COVID, did a whole lot of winning after that. The Foxes won their first sectional championship in 2021. Yorkville took the next step this year, winning another sectional and reaching state for the first time. The Foxes went 89-13 over the three-year period.
“Amazing – I don’t know if it’s really sunk in yet,” Regnier said. “I know there are a lot of teams that wish they were in our shoes. I’m not disappointed at all. So proud of these girls for doing whatever I ask. Lost freshman year, been historic ever since. They made a name for us. They put us on the map.”
“It’s all I ever wanted throughout my high school career,” Roberts said, “is to make history and play the game I love.”