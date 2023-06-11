Sandwich Lions holding 5-B’s barbecue fundraiser June 22

The Sandwich Lions Club is hosting a 5-B’s drive-thru barbecue fundraiser Thursday, June 22.

Dinners will be available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Sandwich High School, 515 Lions Road, Sandwich. Meals are $16 each and include baked beans, apple sauce, coleslaw, roll with butter along with a choice of two pork chops, a half chicken or combination. Tickets are available at Heartland Bank in Sandwich or from any Sandwich Lions Club member. Tickets will be available at the event, but advance purchase is encouraged.

The proceeds will go to the Lou Brady Memorial Scholarship Fund, named for the late Louis P. Brady, a Sandwich business owner, Lions club member and staunch supporter of Sandwich schools. The fund provides two scholarships annually to Sandwich High School graduates