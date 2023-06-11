Plano church planning garage sale June 23-24

The United Methodist Church of Plano is planning a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 23, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24, in the downstairs dining hall of the church, 219 N. Hale St. in Plano. Shoppers should enter through the Clark Street entrance.

The community is invited to donate items for the sale. Items can be brought to the church from 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 19 and Wednesday, June 21. Items must be new or gently used and in working condition. Clothing is limited to one large bag of clothing (preferably on hangers) per family. Items that cannot be accepted are mattresses, infant safety equipment, stained and ripped clothing, and items with rust, mildew or musty odors.

Call the church office at 630-552-3700 or Gerri at 630-306-8932 for information.