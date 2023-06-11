DeKalb County treasurer announces 1st distribution of 2022 real estate taxes

DeKalb County Treasurer Becky Springer’s office has made the first distribution of DeKalb County real estate taxes.

Of the $249,544,686 to be collected, $23,861,194.99, 9.56%, has been collected and distributed to date; a second distribution will occur before the end of June. “By law, the first tax distribution can be made up to 30 days after the first installment due date, which would be the first week in July. Our office will have, by that time, made two distributions of tax money to the taxing districts to assist them with their cash flow needs,” Springer said in a news release.

From this distribution, $2,674,756.69 has been allocated to DeKalb County and the DeKalb County Forest Preserve District, $1,022,007.04 to townships and township road and bridge districts, $564,540.34 to libraries, $1,609,360.90 to cities and villages, $685,514.92 has been sent to fire districts, $960,257.22 has gone to park districts, school districts have received $14,688,100.21, $1,496,134.70 has gone to community colleges, $125,862.13 to tax increment financing districts and $34,660.84 has been distributed to drainage districts.

Tax distribution settlement reports are accessible at dekalbcounty.org. From the DeKalb County home page, choose County Departments. Then choose Treasurer/Collector. Choose Property Tax Information on the left side of the page. Follow the link marked Property Tax Distribution Reports.