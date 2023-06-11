Aurora Navy League hosting monthly dinner June 20 in Montgomery

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, June 20. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner, 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entree is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after-dinner speaker is William M. Roth, curator of the Aurora Air Classics Aviation Museum at Aurora Airport. His program is “The Past, Present, and Future of the Air Classics Aviation Museum” where he will discuss the history of the ACM, its current operations and visiting hours, and its vision for the future.