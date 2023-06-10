Sandwich library’s summer reading program runs through July 22

The Sandwich Public Library District is gearing up for an out-of-this-world summer reading program called ”Expand Your Universe.” Mark your calendars and get ready for a summer filled with books, prizes and fun.

Now through July 22, library patrons are invited to embark on a reading adventure. Read your favorite books, explore new genres and unlock prizes. There are rewards for kids and adults, because reading knows no boundaries. Swing by the Sandwich Public Library, sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge and let the reading begin.

The Sandwich library thanks community sponsors A&B Exteriors, Brenda’s Frozen Custard, Classic Cinemas, Johnny K’s and Rosati’s, who have contributed to making the ”Expand Your Universe” Summer Reading Challenge 2023 possible.

For information and updates about the program, visit sandwichpld.org or call the library at 815-786-8308. The Sandwich Public Library at 925 S. Main St. in Sandwich.