Local volunteers honored at Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois’ annual meeting

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois presented annual recognition awards to dedicated volunteers at its 2023 annual meeting on April 29 at the Barsema Alumni Visitors Center at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Several local volunteers were honored.

Sylvia Shaff of Montgomery was presented the Hall of Fame Award, which recognizes a lifetime commitment to the Girl Scout Movement within Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois. The recipient has supported GSNI in a variety of ways including advocating for Girl Scouts in the community, volunteering in a variety of roles and financially supporting GSNI.

Genesis & Vega Day Camp Committee – Montgomery, Oswego, Plainfield – earned the President’s Award, which recognizes the efforts of a service delivery team or committee whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s goals. Members of this committee include Erin Tallman of Plainfield; Trisha Goodnough, Kimberlie Mattern, Christina Adams, Shannon Cozzens, Sara Fair, Gloria Olson, Kyla St. Pierre and Sandy Thomas of Montgomery; and Catherine Perry, Kimberli Balder, Shannon Bella, Lori Janis, Nicole Johnson, Sara LaDeur, Carrie Lapidus,Kim Mantey and Shannon Reynolds of Oswego.

Christina Adams, Shannon Cozzens, Sara Fair, Kimberlie Mattern, Gloria Olson and Robin Shaff of Montgomery along with Linda Harbacek of Sandwich and Nicole Johnson, Sara LaDeur, Carrie Lapidus and Susan Markunas of Oswego were awarded the Volunteer of Excellence Award, which recognizes volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with Girl Scouts in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the national program portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to youth and adult members.