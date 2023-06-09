Oswego Village Board set to fill vacancy at meeting Tuesday

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman has picked Thomas Collins to fill a vacancy on the Village Board following last month’s resignation of newly elected village trustee Luis Perez.

The Oswego Village Board is set to vote on his appointment at its meeting Tuesday. Perez was elected to the Village Board in April 2023 and his term expires in April 2027. He previously served on the Village Board from 2015 to 2021.

“Tom brings a love of Oswego to everything he does.” — Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman

“Tom has lived in Oswego for 17 years and has demonstrated his commitment to our community by serving as a trustee for the Grundy/Kendall Regional Board of Education and his homeowners association’s board, as well as volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America and American Legion Post 675,” Kauffman said in a news release from the village. “Tom brings a love of Oswego to everything he does. His professional experience and project management skills as an information technology leader will bring a fresh perspective to the Village Board.”

Following his appointment, Collins will serve until the 2025 consolidated election, at which time a candidate will be elected to serve the remaining two years of Perez’s term.

Perez resigned from the board in May to pursue an out-of-state job opportunity.

“It is with great sadness that I leave you guys,” Perez said in announcing his resignation at the May 16 Village Board meeting. “I can’t tell you how much I was looking forward to learning from you and just being part of this group. If you haven’t noticed, I like it here. It’s a lot of fun in this seat and I never take it for granted. And I’m going to miss that dearly.”