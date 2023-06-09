Oswego SD308 School Board OKs new tool to improve communications during ‘a time of crisis’

Oswego SD308 School Board has approved a new mass communication tool that is designed to help improve communication, including when an emergency arises.

At Monday’s School Board meeting, board members voted 6-1 to approve a five-year contract with Catapult K-12 as the district’s provider for website content management system, emergency management, mass communications and branded district app. Voting “no” was board member Jennifer Johnson.

The ongoing total cost of Catapult products is $103,383 (the first year is $150,267 because of set-up and migration fees). During the May 8 School Board meeting, Theresa Komitas, the district’s director of communications and public relations, told board members that Catapult’s EMS (Emergency Management System) module “allows for easy, two-way communications during an emergency. This type of communication will help staff to easily report an emergency and for staff to stay informed during a situation.”

The cost of the service agreement between the district and Blackboard, which had been the district’s provider, has fluctuated because of the addition and cancellation of various products, Komitas said. Blackboard has been purchased by FinalSite, and will be discontinuing the platforms the district uses.

The district is required to make a change prior to the end of its current contract, she said.

“What we’re looking to achieve with this is to really enhance the safety of our staff and our students by quickly being able to convey messages during a time of crisis,” Mike Frieders, Oswego SD308 safety coordinator, told board members at the May 8 meeting. “It will allow us to enhance some of those communication tools we already have in place by providing a functionality on a device with our staff so we can push a message to them. We can pull a message back and receive real time information for what’s happening inside the buildings at an administrative level and also at a district level.”

Along with being an emergency and crisis management tool, the EMS module also provides anonymous bully reporting with text and email alerts.