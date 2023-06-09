More food trucks booked for Montgomery’s Street Eats festival this Saturday in downtown park

More food trucks have been added to the lineup for this Saturday’s Montgomery Street Eats Food Truck fest event.

Montgomery Park, at the corner of North River and Mill streets overlooking the Fox River, will serve as the site for the June 10 festival, set from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend the daylong event which will now feature 13 food trucks along with a beer tent on River Street in downtown Montgomery.

The food truck line up for this year’s event includes:

DJ Pearl will provide entertainment.

Entry to the fest is free with plenty of free parking available in the downtown area. Most vendors will accept cash and credit card. ATMs are available in the lower lobby entrance of Montgomery Village Hall at 200 North River Street. Vendor menus and food trucks are subject to change.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit two local non-profit groups: the Montgomery Foundation and Veterans Smile.

The fest is being produced by Brew Avenue Events in partnership with the village of Montgomery.

For more information, visit montgomeryil.org or the Brew Avenue Event Facebook Page. All food truck inquiries and vendors should go directly through Brew Avenue Events or email info@brewavenueevents.com.