Oswego police reports / June 2-8, 2023

Information in the June 2-8, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Home repair fraud reported

Oswego police are investigating a home repair fraud incident. Police said a 51-year-old village resident told officers at 9:33 a.m. June 5 of paying more than $9,000 in May 2022 for work that was never completed at a home on Bayberry Drive.

Driving while license revoked

Oswego police cited Robert J. Plum, 58, no address given, for driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at 8:47 p.m. June 5 in the 90th block of Fifth Street.

Speeding in excess of 35 mph

Oswego police ticketed Xavier T. Auld, 22, no address given, for speeding in excess of 35 mph over the posted speed limit after a traffic stop at 2:21 a.m. June 6 on Plainfield Road at Linden Drive. Police said Auld was released on personal recognizance.

Retail theft reported

Oswego police took a report of a retail theft at 9:41 p.m. June 4 at a supermarket in the 2400 block of Route 30. Police said they are investigating.

Crash under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 9:30 a.m. June 3 on Route 30 at Route 34. Police said the crash resulted in injuries that were not life-threatening to the vehicle occupants.

Vehicle damaged at car wash

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage to property at 6:42 p.m. June 3 at a car wash in the 1900 block of Route 34. Police said a 54-year-old victim told officers his vehicle was damaged by an unknown woman. Police said the case remains open pending further investigation.

Harassment report taken

Oswego police are investigating a harassment report they took from an 18-year-old person June 4.

Crash under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 6 a.m. June 2 on Route 30 at Goodwin Drive. Police said the crash resulted in minor injuries to the occupants.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 10 a.m. June 2 in the 6500 block of Route 34. Police said a car struck a parked car in a parking lot and left the scene.

Cash taken from ATMs

Oswego police are investigating a report of the theft of $3,000 from several ATMs that they took June 2. Police said a credit card was used to obtain the funds.

Speeding

Oswego police ticketed David D. Piscora, 19, of the 400 block of Ingleside Avenue, Aurora, with speeding more than 29 mph over the posted speed limit after a traffic stop at 8:30 a.m. June 2 on Route 34 at Douglas Road. Police said Piscora was released on recognizance.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Jarvell Q. Rainey, 20, of the 0-100 block of Root Street, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after stopping his vehicle at 12:41 p.m. June 1 on Douglas Road at Barnaby Drive. Police said Rainey was released on recognizance.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Cassidy M. Harkins, 27, of the 2500 block of Dickson Court, Aurora, at 7:55 p.m. June 1 in the 2400 bock of Route 34 on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Harkins was transferred to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond hearing.

Criminal damage report taken

Oswego police took a report at 11:25 a.m. May 31 of criminal damage to state-supported property in the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard. Police said a juvenile has been identified as the offender in the case.

Theft report taken

Oswego police took a report of a theft of $2,000 at 4:15 p.m. May 31 in the 70th block of Adams Street. Police said they are investigating.

Motorist cited

Oswego police ticketed Martin Coyomani-Velazque, 31, of the 400 block of Hinman Street, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after they stopped his vehicle at 9:12 p.m. May 31 on Route 34 and Cherry Drive. Police said Coyomani-Velazque was released at the scene on a recognizance bond.

License plate stolen

Oswego police took a report of the theft of a license plate at 7:51 p.m. May 31 in the parking lot of a movie theater in the 90th block of Fifth Street. Police said they are investigating.