Oswego’s Judy Wheeler receives award for excellence in local history

The Oswegoland Heritage Association Board of Directors honored the organization’s president, Judy Wheeler, with the Mary Cutter Bickford Award for Excellence in Local History at the group’s annual meeting Thursday, May 25.

The award is named for lifelong Oswego resident and local historian, the late Mary Cutter Bickford, to recognize truly outstanding efforts to preserve the Oswego area’s rich heritage and history. Mary Bickford’s collection of more than 200 priceless archival items formed the basis for the Little White School Museum’s archival collection, which currently make up about half of the museum’s current collection of more than 36,000 items.

Wheeler is the ninth winner of the organization’s most prestigious award. Previous winners were: John Hafenrichter, 2000; Ted Clauser, 2011; Helen Zamata, 2012; Stephanie “Stevie” Todd, 2016; Glenn Young, 2017; Cathi Mundsinger, 2020; Bob Stekl, 2021; and Fred Mitchell, 2022.

“The word ‘faithful’ gets misused a lot, but I can confirm Judy’s been one of the most faithful and loyal members of the Oswegoland Heritage Association’s board of directors, constantly volunteering her time on a wide variety of projects that have been key for the development of the museum,” heritage association board member and museum director Roger Matile said in a news release.

Wheeler served as treasurer of the Kendall County Bicentennial Commission from 1974 to 1976 and was a contributing author to 150 Years Along the Fox: The Sesquicentennial History of Oswego Township, Illinois in 1983.

Wheeler was elected to the heritage association board in May 1982 and as Activities Chair, she was responsible for establishing, arranging and stocking the museum’s first museum store. In 1984, she was elected vice-president of the heritage association board, and two years later, on June 26, 1986, she was elected board president, an office she has held for the past 37 years.

During her tenure, Wheeler actively participated in planning and conducting all of the heritage association’s most successful activities and projects. She was one of the planners and docents in the heritage association’s successful Stone House Walk, was the heritage association’s representative on annual PrairieFest committees for many years, and was a major participant in the successful third grade field trip program, leading student history walks from the museum through town and back again.

Wheeler has also transcribed a number of historical documents in the Little White School Museum’s collections including diaries and memoirs. She has contributed to histories for the AuSable Grove Presbyterian Church and the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist in Oswego.

Wheeler has also been a major donor to the heritage association’s collections, over the years contributing more than 2,700 priceless Oswego area-related artifacts, photographs and historical documents.

Matile noted Wheeler’s decades of service are a good illustration of what Winston Churchill meant when he said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”