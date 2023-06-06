Montgomery Police Department recognized for excellence in policy management, training

The Montgomery Police Department recently achieved Gold Level Recognition from the Lexipol Connect Program.

This accolade recognizes the department’s commitment to excellence in policy and training using Lexipol’s industry-leading solutions, which track police agency performance on five metrics that measure policy management, according to a news release from the village.

By implementing Lexipol’s policies and training solutions, the Montgomery Police Department has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its community. This achievement highlights the department’s tireless efforts in enhancing officer performance, promoting public trust and adhering to best practices in law enforcement.

Montgomery Police Chief Phil Smith expressed his pride in the department’s recognition in the release, stating, “Achieving Gold Level Recognition is a testament to every department member’s hard work and dedication. It would not be possible without our officers’ dedication to understanding and acknowledging policy updates and completing their daily training bulletins. We remain committed to maintaining the highest professionalism and serving our community with integrity. This recognition further validates our ongoing efforts to provide exemplary law enforcement services to the residents of Montgomery.”

Lexipol Connect is a comprehensive platform that provides law enforcement agencies with the tools to manage policies, training and daily operations effectively. The Gold Level Recognition is the highest tier of recognition offered by Lexipol; it signifies the department’s exceptional dedication to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism, transparency and accountability.

The Lexipol Connect Customer Recognition program evaluates agencies based on policy usage, training engagement and commitment to excellence. The Montgomery Police Department’s attainment of Gold Level Recognition showcases its proactive approach to staying up-to-date with industry standards and promoting a culture of continuous improvement.

For more information on the Montgomery Police Department, visit montgomeryil.org.