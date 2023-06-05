June 05, 2023
Three injured in two Kendall County crashes Sunday

By Shaw Local News Network
Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to two motor vehicle crashes resulting in injuries Sunday afternoon, June 4.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputies were summoned to a crash at 1:54 p.m. in the area of Millhurst Road and Millington Road in unincorporated Fox Township.

The sheriff’s office said a 78-year-old Montgomery woman and a 71-year-old Sheridan woman were injured and both transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

In the second crash, deputies responded at 5:21 p.m. to a crash in the area of Route 52 and Grove Road in unincorporated Seward Township.

The sheriff’s office said a 33-year-old Channahon woman was injured in the crash and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.