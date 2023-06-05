Three injured in two Kendall County crashes Sunday

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to two motor vehicle crashes resulting in injuries Sunday afternoon, June 4.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputies were summoned to a crash at 1:54 p.m. in the area of Millhurst Road and Millington Road in unincorporated Fox Township.

The sheriff’s office said a 78-year-old Montgomery woman and a 71-year-old Sheridan woman were injured and both transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

In the second crash, deputies responded at 5:21 p.m. to a crash in the area of Route 52 and Grove Road in unincorporated Seward Township.

The sheriff’s office said a 33-year-old Channahon woman was injured in the crash and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.