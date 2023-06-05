Pedestrian struck, killed by Amtrak train in Plano

A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Plano Monday morning.

In a statement, Plano police said officers responded at 8:39 a.m. June 5 to a report of an individual hit by a train at the railroad crossing near the intersection of Hale and Main streets.

Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District paramedics also responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased at 8:54 a.m.

Police said after talking with multiple witnesses, officers determined that the man walked in front of the train on his own accord.

Police said the identity of the man is being withheld while the Kendall Country Coroner’s Office contacts the man’s family.