Montgomery’s Summer Floral Display Contest now underway; deadline for nominations June 11

The Montgomery Beautification Committee is once again sponsoring a Summer Floral Display Contest.

“This is an opportunity to recognize homes and businesses for exceptional landscape displays that feature annual and perennial flowers,” Village Trustee Dan Gier said in a news release.

Beautification Committee members will give recognition awards to those homes that best meet the contest criteria: displays must be predominantly floral; live plants only (no artificial, silk, etc.); flower displays may be in-ground or containers; perennial and annual flowering plants are acceptable: and the display must add “curb appeal” to the property.

Residents can nominate their property, or someone else’s simply by submitting the property address via the Village website.

On the evening of Wednesday, June 14, committee members and volunteer judges will visit all nominated addresses to select the winners. The committee will place a sign on the evening of judging in front of the properties chosen for recognition. The committee asks winners to leave these signs up for at least two weeks. A list of winning addresses and photos will be published.

“We have residents and businesses that pour their heart and soul into their landscaping and gardens. It is great to be able to recognize those who truly add to the beauty of our community,” Gier said.

The Village of Montgomery Beautification Committee will accept nominations through Sunday, June 11. Nominate a property via the Village website, montgomeryil.org, by calling the Village of Montgomery Public Works Department at 630-896-9241 or emailing rmason@montgomeryil.org.