Local Girl Scouts receive scholarships from Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois (GSNI) announced the 2023 GSNI Gold Award and 2023 GSNI Ambassador Scholarship recipients at its annual meeting on Saturday, April 29, at the NIU Barsema Alumni Visitors Center in DeKalb.

Each year through an application and interview process, GSNI awards scholarships to registered, graduating Girl Scouts who have been actively involved in Girl Scouting during their high school years. These young leaders have committed to furthering their education, demonstrated their understanding of the Girl Scout Promise and Law, and live by those values. Their communities benefit from their commitment, service, and leadership.

Kensi Kensel of Plano and Maureen Zywicki of Oswego were awarded GSNI’s Ambassador Scholarship.

GSNI’s Ambassador Scholarship asks potential recipients to share their Girl Scout experiences, community service, and leadership roles during their high school years.

GSNI serves 16 counties including parts or all of Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, visit girlscoutsni.org or call 844-GSNI-4-ME.