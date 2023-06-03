Oswego Country Market opening for season Sunday

With summer already in the air, the opening of the Oswego Country Market is not far behind.

The market will open for the season Sunday morning. The Oswegoland Park District has been running the market for almost 20 years.

“2004 was our first year running the market,” said Cori Veverka, cultural arts supervisor for the Oswegoland Park District.

Veverka is the market manager for the Oswego Country Market.

The Oswego Country Market is located at 15 Main St. near the Village Grind Coffee and Tea Co. and the Oswego Public Library in downtown Oswego. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Sept. 24.

“It’s a great community gathering spot.” — Oswego Country Market manager Cori Veverka

Fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like baked goods and honey along with handmade items will be for sale in the outdoor, open-air market.

“Each week, we have about 40 vendors, but sometimes who is there varies a little bit,” Veverka said. “For example, one or two of our farms won’t be there the first week just because their produce isn’t ready yet. If people want to see exactly who is going to be there each week, our Facebook page is the best place for that.”

Among the new vendors this year is gourmet mushroom vendor Fae Forest Fungi. Several of the vendors have been part of the market for more than 10 years.

“We do see a lot of vendors returning with us season after season,” Veverka said. “The nice thing for us is we’re both here to connect our community with small businesses but also help those small businesses grow. It’s been exciting that we’ve had vendors who no longer participate in the market but that’s because they opened a brick-and-mortar store or they were able to put a farm stand on their farm.”

The Park District hopes the Oswego Country Market provides exposure to those vendors participating in the market.

“We are trying to give them a place to connect with the community and sell their wares,” she said. “And our community gets to shop local and have a great variety of different products and businesses brought right into their backyard each Sunday.”

The majority of vendors participating in the Oswego Country Market are based in Kendall County, Veverka said.

“We’ve got folks that literally live down the street from the market,” she said.

The Park District strives for the market to feature a variety of vendors each week. Along with fresh produce, the Oswego Country Market also sells plants, breads and sweets and soaps as well as products for pets.

“My dog is a big fan of the Parchment and Pawprint biscuits,” she said. “And this year, Rawsome Pets and More will be there with freeze dried meats and products. So there are all kinds of goodies for your four-legged friends.”

The Oswego Country Market also serves as a way for the community to get together.

“It’s a great community gathering spot,” Veverka said. “It allows people to come down, get downtown and enjoy the shops and parks and amenities there. And we’ve got live music each week this year, so we’ll be having different groups come through and play to help create that fun and relaxing environment. We’re so close to Hudson Crossing Park and the Fox River Trail there. Opening the market each season always feels like a family reunion to me because everybody is seeing each other after a couple of months off and catching up.”

More information about the Oswego Country Market can be found at the Park District’s website, oswegolandparkdistrict.org.