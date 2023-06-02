Yorkville Public Library announces youth programming in June

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Summer Reading 2023--All Together Now: Starting June 1, log your minutes on the paper log, located at the Youth Service Desk. The paper log is also on the YPL website’s main page for at-home printing. We challenge you to read 400 minutes in June and another 400 minutes in July. If you complete and record your minutes, you will earn one raffle ticket for each month completed. The drawing will be Aug. 3.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of June. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in; you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

Tots and Toddlers: Thursday, June 1, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories and dancing. Children will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

3D Printing (in person): June 3, 9:30 to 1 p.m. by appointment. 3D Printing is back, the first Saturday of each month. Book a 30-minute appointment on the YPL website to learn about Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D printer. The cost is $0.20/ gram.

Chalk the Walk: Monday, June 5, 10:30 a.m., weather permitting. Decorate the sidewalk outside of the library. Join us for the fun.

Window Art: June 5-9. Help us liven up the library with window art. Come in day and time June 5-9 to create your artwork. Register for the event on the website. Space is limited.

TAG- Teen Advisory Group: Tuesday, June 6, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Facebook Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, June 7 and 21, 10 a.m. on YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Preschool Zone: Wednesday, June 7, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Choose either time and join us for songs, rhymes and books. This program is geared toward our preschool kids, however it is open to all young children. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

LEGO kits at YPL: June 12-16. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Use only the bricks provided and your creativity to make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

Book Club (grades 3-5): Mondays, June 12 and 26, 4 to 4:30 p.m. In this two session book club, the participants will receive the book on June 12 to read at home. Then it will be discussed at the following session on June 26. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Story Time and Bee Presentation at Farmacy Farmstand: Tuesday, June 13, 10:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m., weather permitting. We are heading to the Farmacy Farmstand for a Honey Bee Story Time. Join us at the Farmacy, 7260 Oakbrook Road in Newark, for bee themed stories. Then Pearl will talk about bees and beekeeping. We will not be near the bee hives.

Dollars and Cents: Guide to Children’s Savings: Wednesday, June 14, 10 a.m. For ages 4-10 years old. Midland States Bank will host an interactive presentation on teaching children to save safely. Children will receive a bank to decorate and take home. Register on the YPL website. Space is limited

Book Club (grades 1-2): Wednesdays, June 14 and 21, 4 to 4:30 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy reader chapter book. Register for both dates on the YPL website.

Getting Ready for Kindergarten: Thursdays, June 15, June 29, July 13, July 27, 11 to 11:45 a.m. The Yorkville School District is hosting a variety of engaging literacy-rich experiences for children getting ready for kindergarten. Your future fox can attend one or all four sessions. June 15, ABC Day; June 29, Look What I Can Read!; July 13, Favorite Storybook Characters; July 27: Books, Books, Books! There is no fee but registration is required and group size is limited.

Read with Paws: Saturday, June 17, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Register for a 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited.

Teens! Kindness ROCKS!: Monday, June 19, 2 p.m. Join us to paint rocks with kind, special messages to hide in the community. Let’s work together to spread happiness. Register on the YPL website.

Magic Show: Tuesday, June 20, 1:30 p.m. Magician Rob Thompson is coming back to the library to amaze you with his magic. Rob twists awe-inspiring magic and his witty sense of comedy into a show that will delight all ages. Register on the YPL website.

Stories in the Park: Wednesdays. We are back at the Yorkville parks for Story Time. June 21, 11:30 a.m., Town Square, 301 N. Bridge St.; June 28, 10:30 a.m., Junior Women’s Club at Heartland Circle, 1267 Taus Circle; July 12, 10:30 a.m., Price Park, 525 Burning Bush Drive; July 19, 10:30 a.m. Fox Hill Park (East), 1474 Sycamore Road; July 26, 10:30 a.m., Beecher Park, 908 Game Farm Road.

“Only On You” Rock Painting: Thursday, June 22 , 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. We will read the book, “Only One You” by Linda Kranz and then paint rocks to resemble the fish in the book. This fish will be displayed in the Children’s Courtyard for all to see.

Story Time--Dental Health: Monday, June 26, 10 a.m. June is Oral Health Month. Join us for Story Time. Dental hygienist Jen Carter will speak about dental visits, brushing and flossing. We will also have giveaways for the children. Register on the YPL website.

4H Science Explorers (ages 5-7): Thursday, June 29, 1 to 1:45 p.m. For ages 5-7 years old. Come learn more about aerodynamics with 4-H. Register on the YPL website. Space is limited.

4H Science Explorers (ages 8-12): Thursday, June 29, 2 to 3 p.m. For ages 8-12 years old. Come learn more about Rockets to the Rescue. Register on the YPL website. Space is limited.

Harry Potter Book Club: Thursday, June 29, 4:30 to 5 p.m. Join Mackenzie each month for a magical discussion on each book in the series. Read “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” chapters 16-30 for the June 29 meeting. The group will discuss the book and participate in fun activities. There will be a Harry Potter Party after the completion of the final book. Register on the YPL website. Space is limited.

Dave DiNaso’s Traveling World of Reptiles: Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m. Prepare to be entertained and educated about reptiles and amphibians from around the world. You will have an up-close, live and extremely interactive experience with several different animals. Register on the YPL website. Space is limited.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.