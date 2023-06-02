4-H hosting Sewing 101 and Theatre 101 workshop series

June is almost here, and 4-H is offering two low-cost workshops to help build new skills, meet new people and have fun.

Sewing 101 starts June 5

This four-session workshop runs 1 to 3 p.m. on June 5, 8, 12 and 13 at the Kendall County Extension Office, 7775B Route 47, Yorkville. Youth and teens will learn the parts of a sewing machine, practice sewing and turning corners and make a square pillow cover and a pillowcase. Participants will need to bring their own sewing machine and some supplies; 4-H will provide the facility and adult guidance.

This series is great to build new skills and complete a sewing project for fair or just for fun. Learn more and sign up at go.illinois.edu/DKK4Hsewing2023. Cost per person is $20. Space may be limited.

Theatre Arts 101 starts June 13

This six-session workshop runs 1 to 3 p.m. on June 13-15 and June 20-22 at the Kane County Extension Office, 535 S. Randall Road, St. Charles.

Youth ages 8 to 12 will explore different facets of theatre arts. Participants will have fun learning about diction, stage directions, vocal projection and dynamics, movement, presence and more with seasoned professional and 4-H staff member Katie McFarland.

Build skills great for the stage, public speaking, 4-H conference judging, school presentations or just for fun. Plus, put on a mini-showcase for family and friends! Learn more and sign up at go.illinois.edu/DKK4Htheatre2023. Cost per person is $25. Space may be limited.

If you have any questions or need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact 630-553-5823 or uie-dkk@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.