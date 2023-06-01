Plano police reports / May 26-June 1

Information in the May 26-June 1, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Speeding, insurance, license violations

Plano police ticketed Eric Rodriguez, 36, of the 4500 block of Deames Street, Plano, for driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding after a traffic stop at 9:37 p.m. May 23 on Eldamain and Corneils roads. Police said they pulled over the vehicle for driving 69 mph in a 45 mph zone. Rodriguez was later released from the police station after being given a court date.

License violation

Plano police cited Celso Rivas-Fernandez, 41, of the 3500 block of Veronica Street, Plano, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 1 p.m. May 21 on Route 34 and Ben Street. Rivas-Fernandez was released pending a court appearance.

License violation

Plano police ticketed Raul Avila-Mendoza, 38, of the 100 block of Eliasek Court, Streamwood, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 7:46 a.m. May 24 on Main and Ben streets. Avila-Mendoza was released pending a court appearance.

License violation

Plano police ticketed Margarito Cueto-Luna, 34, of Forth Worth, Texas, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 1 p.m. May 21 on Route 34 at Ben Street. Cueto-Luna was released pending a court appearance.