Oswego police reports / May 26-June 1

Information in the May 26-June 1, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Fraud report taken

Oswego police are investigating a fraud report they took at 6:04 p.m. May 28 in the 300 block of South Madison Street. Police said the victim had money taken from their bank account.

Retail theft arrest

Oswego police arrested Brandi E. Mears, 33, of the 1600 block of North Walnut Street, Decatur, at 7:28 p.m. May 27 on a charge of retail theft at a store in the 230 block of Route 34. Police said Mears was booked at the police station and released on recognizance.

Speeding ticket issued

Oswego police ticketed Slama A. Abdulai, 18, of the 1100 bock of Reading Drive, Montgomery, for driving 26 mph or more in excess of the speed limit at 10:33 a.m. May 26 on Route 30 at Kendall Point Drive. Police said Abdulai was released on a recognizance bond.

Frequent flyer miles stolen

A 65-year-old Oswego resident told village police at 10:24 a.m. May 26 that someone had redeemed her frequent flyer miles without her consent using her personal information.

Speeding

Oswego police cited a juvenile for driving in excess of 26 mph over the speed limit at 12:47 a.m. May 27 on Douglas Road at Long Beach Road.

Oswego woman ticketed

Oswego police ticketed Kelly M. Berkland, 23, of the 300 block of Whitewater Lane, Oswego, with speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit at 1:44 a.m. May 27 on Plainfield Road and Linden Drive. Police said Berkland was released on a recognizance bond.

Damage reported at park

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage to property May 25 at Barnaby Park on Barnaby Drive. Police said spray paint was found on the basketball court.

Dissemination of sexual images reported

Oswego police are investigating a report of the nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images they took May 25 in the 300 block of Chesapeake Lane.

Retail theft under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a retail theft that occurred at 1:20 a.m. May 26 at a gas station/convenience store in the 6000 block of Route 34.