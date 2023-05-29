Traffic detour for Wolf’s Crossing and Harvey Road starts Wednesday as work proceeds on roundabout

The intersection of Wolf’s Crossing Road and Harvey Road in Oswego will be closed to traffic effective May 31 through late November as contractors for the village install a roundabout at the busy intersection.

Detour signs will be placed along the route.

The project has been underway since early April.

Pictured is the detour plan for the closing of the intersection of Harvey Road and Wolf's Crossing Road, effective May 31 through late November. (photo provided by the village of Oswego)

In addition to installing the roundabout, contractors for the village are rebuilding and widening Wolf’s Crossing Road from Harvey Road east to Devoe Drive. Over the past several weeks, the village’s contractor has been stripping topsoil, preparing subgrade, installing storm sewers, catch basins, inlets, box culverts, as well as constructing a detention basin.

Due to an unanticipated gas main conflict, Wolf’s Crossing Road east of Devoe Drive will remain closed until the utility work and road construction is completed for this section. Wolf’s Crossing Road construction updates and detour information can be found on the village’s website, oswegoil.org/. Residents can also get updates by signing up for traffic alerts through the village’s email bulletin.

The village has been planning for the widening of Wolf’s Crossing Road for many years. The Wolf Corridor Advisory Team studied current and projected traffic demands, evaluated road improvement scenarios and sought public input. The advisory team recommended the roundabout design as the most effective and safest way to manage traffic through the corridor.

The project also includes bike and pedestrian improvements, as well as construction of a new water main from Fifth Street to Devoe Drive to improve water pressure on the east side of the village.