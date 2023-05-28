Yorkville’s annual Memorial Day tribute set for Town Square Park

YORKVILLE – Those who served in America’s armed forces and the freedoms for which they fought will be remembered at the annual Yorkville Memorial Day ceremonies Monday, May 29.

Yorkville American Legion Post 489 will host the observance at 11:30 a.m. in Town Square Park on North Bridge Street (Route 47).

Featured speakers will be Emily Weber of the Your Performing Arts Center, Service Officer Jorge Arciniega of the Kendall County Veterans Assistance Commission, Yorkville Mayor John Purcell and Legion Post 489 Cmdr. Anthony Cella.

“Memorial Day is not just about honoring our veterans,” Cella said, “it expresses our thankfulness for the freedoms that we have.”

The ceremonies will take place at the Yorkville War Memorial, where Legion Auxiliary President Diane Dillow and Auxiliary Chaplain Bonnie Havelka will place a wreath.

The Yorkville Middle School Band will perform. The Legion’s honor guard will fire a rifle salute and Anthony Cella Jr. will play taps.

Yorkville Superintendent of Recreation Shay Remus will serve as master of ceremonies. Also participating will be Boy Scout troops 40 and 50, Cub Scout Pack 350 and Venturing Crew 1841.

Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the event.

Memorial Day activities will start at 7:45 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony at the Legion post, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway (Route 34). That will be followed by brief services at local cemeteries. These will start at 8:15 a.m. at Cross Lutheran Cemetery behind the church at 8609 Route 47, followed by a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at Cross Lutheran Cemetery on Ament Road a few blocks west of the church.

The tour will continue at 9 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, followed by Pavillion Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., Oak Grove Cemetery at 10 a.m. and Elmwood Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

The Legion will host a Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, May 28, featuring food trucks, craft vendors, two live bands and activities for children at the post.