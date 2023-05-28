Sandwich area Memorial Day service schedule announced

The Brown-Miller American Legion Post 181 and the Lewis P. Schultz VFW Post 1486 will perform Memorial Day services in the Sandwich area on Monday, May 29. The public is invited to attend.

The services schedule is:

• 9:30 a.m.: Pine Mound Cemetery, La Salle County.

• 10 a.m.: Veterans Memorial Park, Sandwich.

• 10:30 a.m.: Oakridge Cemetery, Sandwich.

• 10:55 a.m.: Oak Mound Cemetery, Somonauk Township.

• 11:20 a.m.: St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Sandwich.

• 11:40 a.m.: Pratt Road Cemetery, Sandwich.

• Noon: VFW Post 1486 Memorial, Sandwich.

A Middle East Conflict Memorial will be dedicated at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Sandwich before the Memorial Day service.