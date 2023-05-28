Plano library lists June programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

The library will be closed on Monday, May 29, for the Memorial Day holiday.

Summer Reading Program for All Ages: June 1-July 31. Join the Summer Reading Program and get a reading log to take home. Earn a prize after six hours of reading or listening time. Keep reading for more chances to win. Be sure to check out the weekly trivia question for another chance to win a prize.

Adult programs

How to Get Started on Your Family Tree: Monday, June 5, 6:30 p.m. Led by expert genealogy instructor and former Plano resident Marilyn Toole, who is a direct descendant of Ruben Hunt, one of Plano’s original settlers. This event is co-hosted by the Plano Historical Society. After the program, everyone is invited to tour the Historical Society’s museum at 4 S. West St. No registration required.

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, June 8 and 22, 6:30 to 8 p.m., meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Yoga with Jen: Fridays, June 9, 16, 23, 30, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., meeting room. Put on your comfy clothes and join certified yoga instructor Jen Penn for a welcoming, no-pressure yoga practice that meets you where you are. Each week will be a full practice incorporating breath, movement and relaxation. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels are welcome. Registration for each class is separate—register to come to one, a few or all of them.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, June 10, 10:30 a.m. to noon, meeting room. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, June 12, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. You’ll leave with a completed work of art. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee must be paid at the time of registration.

Home-school Families Meetup: Tuesdays, June 13 and 27, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., meeting room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Card Making Classes: Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Patriotic Pinwheel Card.

Book Club: Wednesday, June 21, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Diana Hastings Board Room. “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle will be discussed. This group reads a variety of genres. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. New members are welcome at any time. No registration required.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Knit & Crochet Group: Fridays, 4 to 6 p.m., in person, Diana Hastings Board Room. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Youth programs

Bookworms: Monday, June 5, 5 to 5:45 p.m., Kids’ Program Room. For independent students entering grades 1-4. Join us for healthy snacks, crafts, talking about books and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read and those who are independent readers. Registration required.

Pizza & Pages: Tuesday, June 6, 5 to 5:45 p.m. For kids entering grades 6-9. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it and have some pizza. “Upside Down in the Middle of Nowhere” by Julie Lamana will be discussed. Registration required.

Messy Munchkins: Wednesday, June 7, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m., library’s east lawn, weather permitting. For children ages 0-6, with an adult. Come dressed for messy fun in this child-directed program. Examples of activities include playing with sponges in water, hammering golf tees into watermelons and creating messy outdoor art. In the case of inclement weather, the program will be moved inside with modifications. Registration required.

Yoga with Danielle: Wednesday, June 14, 2 to 2:30 p.m. or 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., meeting room. Open to all ages. Children under 6 must be with an adult. Explore yoga in a kid-friendly environment. Class will be led by certified yoga instructor Danielle Todd. Registration required.