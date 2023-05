The Millbrook United Methodist Church will hold its Summer Country Breakfast and Bake Sale from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the church, at 8360 Fox River Drive in Millbrook.

The all-you-can-eat meal will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns and a beverage. A donation of $9 is suggested.