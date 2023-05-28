Baseball: Oswego shuts out Neuqua Valley, wins regional title

Noah Mottet and Dylan McGee combined on an eight-hitter, leading Oswego to a 3-0 win over Neuqua Valley in the Class 4A Neuqua Valley Regional final.
Mottet scattered six hits over five innings, striking out three with two walks. McGee struck out two over two innings as the Panthers posted their second consecutive shutout in regionals.
Chase Gerwig homered and Ethan Valles had a double, run scored and RBI for Oswego, which advanced to face Plainfield North in Thursday’s sectional semifinal at Romeoville.