Two people in ‘critical condition’ after shooting at Plano graduation party

Two people suffered serious injuries after a shooting at a graduation party Friday night in Plano.

According to a news release from the Plano Police Department, the two victims were taken to an area hospital before being airlifted in “critical condition.”

The release stated that police arrived at a party at 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Eileen Street for reports of gunshot wounds. After further investigation, police learned that a fight broke out between two people, and one fired multiple shots toward four people, striking two of them. After the shooting, everyone fled from the scene.

There is no immediate threat to the public, and police are continuing to investigate this incident.

If you have any information as to witnesses or the suspect, please call Plano Police Investigations at 630-552-3121.