Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, May 26: Pugh, Yorkville relay break school records, run fastest time in state prelims

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
State
Josh Pugh broke his own school record in the 400-meter dash, then anchored Yorkville’s 4x400 relay that set a school record, both running the fastest times in Class 3A preliminaries on Friday at the state track meet in Charleston.
Pugh ran a 48.08 in the 400, leading qualifiers into Saturday’s finals. The 4x400 relay of Brycen Clements, Owen Horeni, Elliot Goodwin and Pugh ran the top preliminary time of 3:19.85.
Horeni earlier qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 800, his 1:55.35 a personal record and the ninth-fastest time in prelims. Yorkville’s Taelor Clements qualified for the finals in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 1 inch and 6-3 on his first attempts.
In Class 2A, Sandwich qualified its 4x400 relay for the finals, the team of Simeion Harris, Luis Baez, Wyatt Miller and Dayton Beatty running the seventh-fastest time of 3:26.13.
SOFTBALL
Oswego East 15, Metea Valley 0
Kenzie Gatz threw a shutout and the Wolves rolled to the four-inning win in the Class 4A Oswego East Regional final.