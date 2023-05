Plano High School senior Sasha Helfgott-Waters was awarded the 12th annual Andrew Kuebrich Memorial Scholarship at Plano High School on May 17. The $1,000 scholarship was presented by Matt and Jill Kuebrich of Somonauk. Helfgott-Waters will be heading to Suffolk University in Boston to further her education. Andrew Kuebrich was a 2005 graduate of Plano High School who inspired many with his generous spirit and sense of adventure.