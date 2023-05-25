Bond set at $100,000 for Oswego man charged with leading police on chase exceeding 100 mph on I-88

Bond has been set at $100,000 for an Oswego man charged with leading police Monday on a high-speed chase in DuPage County.

Vermain Schaefer, 27, of the 200 block of Paradise Parkway, appeared at a bond hearing Thursday morning, where DuPage County Judge Margaret O’Connell set bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and several misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses.

According to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, about 12:19 p.m. Monday, an Illinois State Trooper observed a motorcycle, later determined to be driven by Schaefer, allegedly traveling at 100 mph at the Washington Street exit on westbound Interstate 88 in Naperville. The officer activated his oscillating lights and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Instead of pulling over, the state’s attorney’s office said Schaefer immediately accelerated, reaching speeds of about 135 mph while weaving in and out of traffic, according to the release. The trooper on the ground did not pursue the motorcycle.

Illinois State Police Air Ops monitored the motorcycle, which reached speeds of approximately 150 mph on westbound I-88, according to the release. After about 27 minutes, Schaefer exited the expressway and parked on Ramm Drive in Naperville where he was taken into custody without incident.

Schaefer did not have a valid driver’s license.

“The allegations that Mr. Schaefer fled from the police at nearly 80 miles-an-hour above the posted speed limit are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This type of behavior is extremely dangerous and puts the entire motoring public and the officers involved at great risk. Once again, with the help of air support, the accused was taken into custody. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or bystanders were injured or worse as a result of Mr. Schaefer’s alleged actions. The message is simple, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. I thank the Illinois State Police for not only their work and good judgment on this case, but also for their ongoing efforts in keeping our roadways safe.”

Illinois State Police Troop 15 Commander Captain Linda Mandat said that ISP has a duty to ensure all motorists are operating safely on the roadways.

“Troopers will utilize every tool at their disposal – including high-performance motorcycles and aircraft – to ensure those who violate the law will not be allowed to operate with impunity,” she said in the release.