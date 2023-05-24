Softball: Danica Peshia, Newark do it again, rally to beat WFC in 9 innings in sectional semifinal

RIVER GROVE – As Danica Peshia rounded the bases, waving her arms to the side like an airplane in flight, the Newark junior insisted she didn’t have flashbacks to last season.
She was too busy living in the moment.
“A lot of us had doubts throughout those last couple innings – I even had doubts,” Peshia said. “It was like a weight lifted off of you, your coaches and your teammates’ shoulders.”
Peshia indeed did a lot of heavy lifting Tuesday evening.
Her two-out, two-run tying homer sent Newark – held without a baserunner for six innings by Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell pitcher Shae Simons – improbably to extra innings for the second straight year in the playoffs against the same opponent. And then Peshia lined a two-out, walk-off single in the ninth to score Kodi Rizzo, rallying Newark to a 3-2 win over WFC in a Class 1A Walther Christian Sectional semifinal.
“A lot of us had doubts throughout those last couple innings – I even had doubts. It was like a weight lifted off of you.”— Danica Peshia, Newark junior
Newark (30-1) advances to Saturday’s sectional final against Marquette Academy, but needed late magic for the second consecutive year against underdog WFC (19-11). And late heroics from Peshia.
Last year, the Norsemen scored two runs in the seventh, then beat WFC 6-3 in 10 innings in a sectional final.
“Pretty similar game,” Newark coach Tim Schofield said. “They’re a scrappy team, and they play well. They don’t have the big hitters, but man oh man they put the ball in play and put pressure on our defense. They made us work. Dani, that’s just composing yourself and having two really good at bats. Today she saved all our butts.”
Oh my. They did it again. Danica Peshia two-out, two-run homer. Newark and WFC 2-2 bottom 7. pic.twitter.com/ibVDmyVulL— Joshua Welge (@jwelge96) May 24, 2023
Peshia’s late thunder overcame a gutsy performance from Simons, who also pitched all 10 innings in last year’s Newark playoff game.
Facing a vaunted Newark lineup averaging over 11 runs per game on the season, Simon didn’t give an inch. She struck out 13, including her 500th career, in taking a perfect game to the seventh inning. And she did so with fire and flair. After every strikeout, Simons yelled “let’s go” toward home plate, bouncing off the circle after every inning. Even amid the pressure of the seventh inning, Simons took time to take off her mask, and have a laugh to herself.
“That was a [heck] of a game she threw. She put her heart into the game and laid it on the line,” WFC coach Mike Hoekstra said. “She brings a lot of energy to the team. She’s a baller. She just loves the game.”
Taylor Kruser started Newark’s seventh-inning rally by beating out an infield single for the first baserunner off Simons, but she came back to strike out the next two batters.
It set the stage for Peshia, who drilled a high drive over the fence in left for her seventh homer of the season, and Newark’s 30th.
“I stepped into the box, did my little foot thing, called time and just said to myself, ‘All glory to God,’” Peshia said. “I stepped in and took a nice hack.”
Two innings later, Rizzo grinded out a tough one-out walk, going from 0-2 in the count to full before taking ball four. She stole second, and took third when the throw skipped into center field.
“I was still looking for my pitch and just needed to relax,” Rizzo said. “I just needed to take it back to simple. I needed to look for my pitch and not swing at anything high.”
Danica Peshia two-out single scores Kodi Rizzo, Newark beats WFC 3-2 in 9 innings. pic.twitter.com/3T7GhPVSYx— Joshua Welge (@jwelge96) May 24, 2023
After a strikeout, Peshia lined Simons’ offering into center, bringing home Rizzo with the game-winner.
“My first two at-bats I struggled a little bit, so I just had to keep it simple,” Peshia said. “I’ve been playing this game for how many years. Situation like that, you just go back to your mechanics. People overthink it too much.”
WFC didn’t waste any time jumping ahead of Newark, manufacturing its first run. Olivia Chismarick, who reached base three times, walked to lead off the game, and after Ella Derossett reached on a bunt Emma Highland squeezed in Chismarick.
It remained a 1-0 game to the sixth, when Simons singled in WFC’s second run with two outs. Heartbreak followed, like last year, but Hoekstra couldn’t have been much prouder of his kids’ effort. Newark had beaten WFC 10-0 in the teams’ season opener.
“They run-ruled us in March, and we hung with them today,” Hoekstra said. “We came ready to play today.”
No surprise to Newark’s girls, ranked second in Class 1A by the Illinois Coaches Association, who move on to another rematch with Marquette Saturday. Kaitlyn Schofield got the win in relief of Rizzo, throwing three shutout innings.
“We always have a target on our back,” Rizzo said. “We’re kind of the underdog Cinderella story. We know everybody wants us, but we want it too.”