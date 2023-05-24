Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, May 23: Madi Reeves K’s 14, Yorkville softball rolls into regional final

SOFTBALL
Yorkville 6, Batavia 0
Madi Reeves struck out 14 in a one-hit shutout and Sara Ebner and Kayla Kersting each slugged two-run homers for the top-seeded Foxes (31-2) in the Class 4A Yorkville Regional semifinal. Jensen Krantz also went 2-for-3 on the day for Yorkville, which advanced to Friday’s regional final.
West Aurora 7, Oswego 4
Sarah Tarr’s three-run double capped off a five-run rally in the top of the seventh as the 13th-seeded Blackhawks knocked off the third-seeded Panthers in the Class 4A West Aurora Regional semifinal.
Oswego East 13, Geneva 2
The fourth-seeded Wolves rolled past Geneva in the Class 4A Oswego East Regional semifinal.