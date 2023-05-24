Plano gearing up for Memorial Day activities

PLANO - Plano will honor its war dead and remember the price of freedom with Memorial Day observances, including a ceremony at a downtown park, and a procession to and services at a local cemetery.

The events are organized by the Plano American Legion Leon Burson Post 395.

The activities will start at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Veterans Memorial Park, said Jim Hill, the post’s finance officer and honor guard commander.

The short ceremony at the park will be followed by a procession featuring the Plano High School Marching Band to the Little Rock Township Cemetery, arriving about 11 a.m.

The procession will salute as it passes the grave of Post 389′s namesake, Leon Burson, a soldier from Plano who was killed during World War I, as well as the graves of 32 other Legion veterans, Hill said.

At the cemetery, Pastor Steve Saunders of the Plano United Methodist Church will be the featured speaker.

There will be music from the Emily Johns and Plano Middle School bands and the laying of a wreath at the memorial.