Oswego, Yorkville to share cost of police training coordinator

In a move that is mutually beneficial for both communities, the village of Oswego has entered into an agreement with the city of Yorkville regarding the joint employment of a police training coordinator.

The Oswego Village Board approved the agreement at its May 16 meeting. The duties of the police training coordinator will include planning, evaluating and coordinating the training of all staff of the Oswego and Yorkville police departments.

“A police training coordinator will enhance our overall training program by allowing for a specialist who can focus solely on the vast and complicated world of police training,” Oswego Deputy Police Chief Jason Bastin said in a memo to village trustees. “This will provide greater efficiencies for the multiple positions which currently administer the training program as well as allow us to adapt to any impending training requirements that may be forthcoming.”

Bastin said such a position is needed, especially in light of the SAFE-T Act legislation that was passed in 2021 that created numerous training mandates for officers to retain their certification as a police officer.

“The new requirements include minimum training hours obtained in specific fields of study on an annual, triennial and quinquennial basis,” he said.

He noted that Oswego and Yorkville have a history of sharing employees. Oswego and Yorkville hired a purchasing manager as a joint position in 2017 and a facilities manager as a joint position in 2018, he said.

“Both joint ventures have been a success, allowing both municipalities to benefit from the knowledge of specialized positions without incurring the full costs of employment,” Bastin said. “Based on the success of these partnerships and the police training requirements foisted upon both municipalities because of the SAFE-T Act, staff is recommending proceeding with an intergovernmental agreement between the two municipalities for a shared police training coordinator.”

The position will be the village of Oswego’s, with the city being reimbursed 50% of the costs by the city of Yorkville. As Bastin noted, the village’s current budget includes $100,000 in funding.