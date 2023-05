BASEBALL

Fenton 16, Plano 9

Josh Stellwagen was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and Jason Phillips had two runs scored and an RBI for Plano (6-27). Fenton scored seven runs in the second inning and went on to the win in the Class 3A regional.

Sycamore 13, Yorkville 7

Kam Yearsley had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Nate Harris had a double and two runs scored for the Foxes (15-17), who dropped their regular season finale.