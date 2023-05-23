Oswego High School students compete at SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference

Ten SkillsUSA students from Oswego High School recently competed at the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference. Cullen Barker, Chuckie Bumke, Jimmy Fitgerald, MJ Goldstein, Will Hatfield, Abby Husk, Bryson Norwood, Daniel Overstreet, Katelyn Thilk and Jack Wolcott competed in the categories of Baking and Pastry Arts, Culinary Arts, Restaurant Service and Cabinetmaking under the guidance of Kevin Pattermann and Tom Dwyer.

Gold medalists included Will Hatfield in Restaurant Service and Jack Wolcott in Cabinetmaking.

Daniel Overstreet took the silver medal in Cabinetmaking.

Earning bronze medals were Cullen Barker in Cabinetmaking and Katelyn Thilk in Baking and Pastry Arts.

Other participants included Abby Husk in Baking and Pastry Arts (eighth place), MJ Goldstein in Culinary Arts (eighth place), Jimmy Fitzgerald in Cabinetmaking (ninth place), Bryson Norwood in Cabinetmaking (11th place) and Chuckie Bumke in Cabinetmaking (15th place).

Gold medalists Hatfield and Wolcott have qualified to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, from June 19-23.

The State Leadership and Skills Conference brings together more than 2,000 career and technical education students who compete hands-on in 100 different trade, technical and leadership fields.

SkillsUSA recognizes career and technical education students who excel in their occupational areas, and spotlights leadership development activities that are an integral part of the SkillsUSA program. SkillsUSA is a local, regional, state, and national organization for technical, skilled, health and personal service occupations students. The competitions are monitored through leaders in the various industries, trade associations and labor organizations.