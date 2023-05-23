‘Hard work and commitment’: Montgomery officials honor village’s public works staff

The village of Montgomery is celebrating Public Works Week May 21-27.

This week-long celebration is dedicated to recognizing and appreciating the invaluable contributions of the dedicated public works professionals that serve the community. This national week aims to showcase the vital role that public works play in maintaining community infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

“Public Works Week serves as a platform to honor the hard work and commitment of the skilled individuals who diligently serve the village of Montgomery daily,” Director of Public Works Mark Wolf said in a news release.

The public works department is responsible for managing and maintaining the roads, water system, public buildings, vehicles, tree inventory, village-owned parks, native basin areas and other critical infrastructure elements essential to the smooth functioning of the community.

Village President Matt Brolley read a proclamation at the May 22 Village Board meeting to recognize the event. In that proclamation, he stated, “Public works professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities and services that are of vital importance to sustainable and resilient communities and the public health, high quality of life and the well-being of the people of Montgomery.”

The village encourages all community members to join in honoring and thanking the essential workers of the Montgomery Public Works Department during National Public Works Week 2023.

For more information on National Public Works Week and the fundamental nature of public works in communities, visit npww.apwa.net/ or montgomeryil.org or follow the Village social media pages.