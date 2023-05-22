Taste of Oswegoland to raise money for building upgrades at Oswegoland Senior and Community Center

After moving into the former Oswego police station last year, the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center continues to add new classes and experiences.

The building, located at 3525 Route 34, had been vacant since 2018, when the police department moved into a bigger location on Woolley Road. Now, the staff at the center are working to make improvements to the building so the building can serve its population even better.

“We have done a little bit of renovating, but not to the extent that is necessary to actually be like a community center,” said Michele Bergeron, executive director of the nonprofit center. “We still have jail cells that are just used for storage right now.”

She started in the position in January. Bergeron, an Oswego resident, had served as community relations manager for the village of Oswego from 2005-2017.

The building is also is need of an elevator.

“We are working with some architects now, looking at what the potential costs would be,” she said.

Proceeds from next month’s Taste of Oswegoland fundraiser will help fund that project.

“The Taste of Oswegoland is a start to start raising money towards that capital project,” Bergeron said. “We’re also looking at other funding sources such as grants and capital dollars and things of that nature. Probably in the near future we’ll be embarking on a capital campaign as well.”

This is the second year of the Taste of Oswegoland. Last year’s fundraiser raised about $10,000 and Bergeron hopes next month’s fundraiser will exceed that amount.

The fundraiser will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. June 2 at the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center. There will be musical entertainment and unlimited small bites of appetizers, entrees and desserts. A cash bar will be available.

Fifteen to 20 restaurants will be featured in the fundraiser. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and can be purchased online at oswegoseniorcenter.org or in person from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the center.

“My goal is a year from now for us to be the place you go for all community things.” — Oswegoland Senior and Community Center executive director Michele Bergeron

The Oswegoland Senior and Community Center houses a variety of classes and programs. There is no age requirement to participate.

Right now, the center generally is only open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

“We’ve added some classes in the evening,” Bergeron said. “We’re gearing up toward getting more programming so that we can stay open longer and offer more community activities. My goal is a year from now for us to be the place you go for all community things. If you want to learn how to write a fictional story, come take a class at the center. If you want to do a Tai chi class, come take a class at the center.”

And one can also go to the center to learn how to carve wood. The Oswego Area Karvers woodcarving club meets from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the center.

Mike Noland leads the Oswego Area Karvers woodcarving club, which meets from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center. (Eric Schelkopf)

The group is led by Mike Noland. Members have to chance to socialize and see what each other is working on.

The Oswegoland Senior and Community Center serves all of Kendall County as well as Kane, DuPage and Will counties. Although the majority of people using the center are 60 years old and older, younger people also use the center.

“We’ve been offering pickleball classes and clinics and that’s kind of brought in the 30-year-olds and 40-year-olds and 50-year-olds as well,” she said. “You’re welcome here if you’re in your 30s and you’re welcome here if you’re in your 90s. It’s for everyone.”

She enjoys seeing the integration of ages.

“I’m 45 and I take classes here,” Bergeron said. “There’s amazing things happening here.”

The center has a van to provide transportation to those who need it. It also uses it to take day trips.

More information about the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center is available at its website at oswegoseniorcenter.org.