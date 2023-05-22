Rep. Underwood opens new district office in Sandwich; open house set for June 3

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, has announced a new office location at 207 E. Church St., Unit F, in Sandwich.

To celebrate the office’s opening, Underwood will host an open house for constituents at the Sandwich office from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3.

“Remaining accessible and listening to the 14th District has always been a top priority,” Underwood said in a news release. “Please join us on Saturday, June 3, for an open house to learn more about the services my office provides.”

Community members can RSVP for the open house at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfcPis3IeI7N1AEhdf83aKEgJ8jzkOktdHfPTk7z_T_l6gLJw/viewform . Street parking is available. If you have mobility needs that require parking accommodations, contact the office for assistance.

Information on Underwood’s office locations can be found at underwood.house.gov/. Underwood and her staff are available for in-person and virtual appointments in her Washington, D.C., Sandwich and Joliet offices. Constituents can call 630-549-2190 and staff will determine whether an appointment is necessary to resolve their issue.