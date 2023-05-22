Man stabbed, struck with a baseball bat in Plano incident

Plano police are continuing their investigation into an incident that occurred in which a man was struck with a baseball bat and stabbed.

In a statement, police said officers responded at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20, to the 400 block of Keller Street to a report of a large group of people causing a disturbance.

Upon arriving, police said officers found a man suffering from a severe wound to his torso. The victim told officers that another man had struck him with a baseball bat and a second man had stabbed him with a sharp object during an altercation.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with what police described as “severe, but not life-threatening injuries.”

Police said they identified and interviewed the alleged assailants, but they were later released from custody without charges due to a lack of cooperation from the victim.

Police said their investigation into the incident is continuing and they ask anyone that may have information to contact Investigator Beery at 630-552-3122.

Personnel from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego Police Department and Yorkville Police Department assisted Plano Police in their investigation of the incident.