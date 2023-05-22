Kendall sheriff’s office releases photo of vehicle involved in Boulder Hill shooting; investigation continuing

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified a vehicle they say was involved in a shooting Friday evening, May 19, in Boulder Hill.

In a statement issued Monday, May 22, the sheriff’s office said the vehicle appears to be a blue Hyundai Elantra.

Detectives are asking for anyone who may be able to assist with further identifying the vehicle or with any other information relating to the incident to contact them at 630-553-5856 or detectives@kendallcountyil.gov. Tips can also be provided at 630-381-9TIP or tips@kendallcountyil.gov.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of several vehicles and a residence in the 0-99 block of Fernwood Road being struck by gunfire at 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 0-99 block of Fernwood Road in the unincorporated subdivision.

No one was struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies collected numerous items of evidence and they are being evaluated as part of the sheriff’s office investigation.