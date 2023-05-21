Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, May 20: Sandwich softball, baseball lose in regional finals

SOFTBALL

Johnsburg 3, Sandwich 2

Sandwich’s Allison Olson hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but the host Skyhawks prevailed in eight innings in the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional final. Brooke Klosowicz hit two of Johnsburg’s three solo homers. Aubrey Cyr scattered seven hits and struck out six in going the distance for Sandwich (14-13).

Sycamore 6, Yorkville 5

Sycamore scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past the Foxes (30-2) and snap Yorkville’s 22-game winning streak. Jensen Krantz went 3-for-4 with a triple and Kayla Kersting and Ally Stancel each went 2-for-3 at the plate for Yorkville.

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 11, Sandwich 0 (5 innings)

Will Clegg, winning pitcher Eric DeCosta and Andy Roman homered for the Warriors in the Class 2A Wheaton Academy Regional final. Chance Lange and Hunter Pavia had the lone hits for Sandwich (11-18).

Yorkville 5, Lincoln-Way East 2

Kam Yearsley went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and winning pitcher Nate Harris struck out eight over five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, for the Foxes (15-16).