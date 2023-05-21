Plano issues proclamation recognizing Motorcycle Awareness Month

Plano mayor Mike Rennels signed a proclamation proclaiming at an April Plano City Council meeting recognizing that May is Motorcycle Awareness Month. The proclamation urges all citizens to recognize the 36 years of ABATE of Illinois Inc. and over 353,000 registered motorcyclists in the state of Illinois.

The proclamation included the following:

That safety is the highest priority for the highways and streets.

That the great state of Illinois is proud to be a national leader in motorcycle safety, education and awareness.

That motorcycles are a primary, common and economical means of transportation that reduce fuel consumption, road wear, relief of traffic and parking congestion.

That citizens of our city and state be aware of motorcycles on the roads.

That members of ABATE continue promoting motorcycle safety, education and awareness to the public.

That motorcyclists should join ABATE promoting the safe operation of motorcycles.

That motorcyclists have contributed extensive volunteerism and money to charitable organizations.

That all roadway users should unite in the safe sharing of roadways within the cities, villages and townships of Illinois.

Other local agencies recognizing May as Motorcycle Awareness Month include the cities of Sandwich and Yorkville; villages of Oswego and Montgomery; and townships of Bristol, Little Rock, Seward, and DeKalb.